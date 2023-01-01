100 Mauritian rupees to Euros

Convert MUR to EUR at the real exchange rate

100 mur
2.08 eur

1.00000 MUR = 0.02079 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDZARCADSGDINR
1 USD10.7867820.918751.4980218.63751.34971.3334583.265
1 GBP1.27111.167541.9039823.68831.715471.69481105.83
1 EUR1.08840.856511.6304420.28511.469011.4513390.6256
1 AUD0.667550.5252160.613331112.44150.9009920.89014555.5836

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Euro
1 MUR0.02079 EUR
5 MUR0.10393 EUR
10 MUR0.20787 EUR
20 MUR0.41574 EUR
50 MUR1.03934 EUR
100 MUR2.07869 EUR
250 MUR5.19672 EUR
500 MUR10.39345 EUR
1000 MUR20.78690 EUR
2000 MUR41.57380 EUR
5000 MUR103.93450 EUR
10000 MUR207.86900 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Mauritian Rupee
1 EUR48.10730 MUR
5 EUR240.53650 MUR
10 EUR481.07300 MUR
20 EUR962.14600 MUR
50 EUR2405.36500 MUR
100 EUR4810.73000 MUR
250 EUR12026.82500 MUR
500 EUR24053.65000 MUR
1000 EUR48107.30000 MUR
2000 EUR96214.60000 MUR
5000 EUR240536.50000 MUR
10000 EUR481073.00000 MUR