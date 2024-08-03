10 Euros to Mauritian rupees

Convert EUR to MUR at the real exchange rate

10 eur
509.92 mur

€1.000 EUR = ₨50.99 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
EUR to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 EUR to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High53.393653.3936
Low50.296949.7593
Average51.406650.9553
Change-0.49%1.79%
1 EUR to MUR stats

The performance of EUR to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 53.3936 and a 30 day low of 50.2969. This means the 30 day average was 51.4066. The change for EUR to MUR was -0.49.

The performance of EUR to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 53.3936 and a 90 day low of 49.7593. This means the 90 day average was 50.9553. The change for EUR to MUR was 1.79.

Conversion rates Euro / Mauritian Rupee
1 EUR50.99210 MUR
5 EUR254.96050 MUR
10 EUR509.92100 MUR
20 EUR1,019.84200 MUR
50 EUR2,549.60500 MUR
100 EUR5,099.21000 MUR
250 EUR12,748.02500 MUR
500 EUR25,496.05000 MUR
1000 EUR50,992.10000 MUR
2000 EUR101,984.20000 MUR
5000 EUR254,960.50000 MUR
10000 EUR509,921.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Euro
1 MUR0.01961 EUR
5 MUR0.09805 EUR
10 MUR0.19611 EUR
20 MUR0.39222 EUR
50 MUR0.98055 EUR
100 MUR1.96109 EUR
250 MUR4.90273 EUR
500 MUR9.80545 EUR
1000 MUR19.61090 EUR
2000 MUR39.22180 EUR
5000 MUR98.05450 EUR
10000 MUR196.10900 EUR