1 thousand Mauritian rupees to Australian dollars

Convert MUR to AUD at the real exchange rate

1000 mur
35.55 aud

1.00000 MUR = 0.03555 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 0:49 UTC
MUR to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86691.047587.16061.435341.659010.964718.8763
1GBP1.1535411.2084100.5491.655811.913841.1128221.7757
1USD0.954650.827541183.20821.370251.583780.92118.0203
1INR0.01147310.009945420.01201810.01646770.0190340.01106860.216569

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Australian Dollar
1 MUR0.03555 AUD
5 MUR0.17775 AUD
10 MUR0.35551 AUD
20 MUR0.71101 AUD
50 MUR1.77753 AUD
100 MUR3.55507 AUD
250 MUR8.88767 AUD
500 MUR17.77535 AUD
1000 MUR35.55070 AUD
2000 MUR71.10140 AUD
5000 MUR177.75350 AUD
10000 MUR355.50700 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 AUD28.12890 MUR
5 AUD140.64450 MUR
10 AUD281.28900 MUR
20 AUD562.57800 MUR
50 AUD1406.44500 MUR
100 AUD2812.89000 MUR
250 AUD7032.22500 MUR
500 AUD14064.45000 MUR
1000 AUD28128.90000 MUR
2000 AUD56257.80000 MUR
5000 AUD140644.50000 MUR
10000 AUD281289.00000 MUR