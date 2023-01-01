100 Turkish liras to Mauritian rupees

Convert TRY to MUR at the real exchange rate

100 try
160.51 mur

1.00000 TRY = 1.60510 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:45 UTC
TRY to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Mauritian Rupee
1 TRY1.60510 MUR
5 TRY8.02550 MUR
10 TRY16.05100 MUR
20 TRY32.10200 MUR
50 TRY80.25500 MUR
100 TRY160.51000 MUR
250 TRY401.27500 MUR
500 TRY802.55000 MUR
1000 TRY1605.10000 MUR
2000 TRY3210.20000 MUR
5000 TRY8025.50000 MUR
10000 TRY16051.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 MUR0.62301 TRY
5 MUR3.11506 TRY
10 MUR6.23012 TRY
20 MUR12.46024 TRY
50 MUR31.15060 TRY
100 MUR62.30120 TRY
250 MUR155.75300 TRY
500 MUR311.50600 TRY
1000 MUR623.01200 TRY
2000 MUR1246.02400 TRY
5000 MUR3115.06000 TRY
10000 MUR6230.12000 TRY