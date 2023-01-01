2000 Malaysian ringgits to Mauritian rupees

Convert MYR to MUR at the real exchange rate

2,000 myr
18,704.42 mur

1.00000 MYR = 9.35221 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:11 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

MYR to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MYR → 0 MUR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867451.048487.25511.436621.658860.9650518.9677
1GBP1.152811.2085100.581.656011.912181.1125121.8642
1USD0.953850.827472183.22691.37031.582280.920418.092
1INR0.01146070.009942360.012015310.01646460.01901160.01105890.217382

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malaysian ringgits

MYR to USD

MYR to SGD

MYR to AUD

MYR to INR

MYR to EUR

MYR to GBP

MYR to CAD

MYR to PHP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Mauritian Rupee
1 MYR9.35221 MUR
5 MYR46.76105 MUR
10 MYR93.52210 MUR
20 MYR187.04420 MUR
50 MYR467.61050 MUR
100 MYR935.22100 MUR
250 MYR2338.05250 MUR
500 MYR4676.10500 MUR
1000 MYR9352.21000 MUR
2000 MYR18704.42000 MUR
5000 MYR46761.05000 MUR
10000 MYR93522.10000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MUR0.10693 MYR
5 MUR0.53463 MYR
10 MUR1.06927 MYR
20 MUR2.13854 MYR
50 MUR5.34635 MYR
100 MUR10.69270 MYR
250 MUR26.73175 MYR
500 MUR53.46350 MYR
1000 MUR106.92700 MYR
2000 MUR213.85400 MYR
5000 MUR534.63500 MYR
10000 MUR1069.27000 MYR