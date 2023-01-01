1 Mauritian rupee to Malaysian ringgits

Convert MUR to MYR at the real exchange rate

1 mur
0.11 myr

1.00000 MUR = 0.10619 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 2:14 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

MUR to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 MYR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.046487.09711.434511.660430.964418.9193
1GBP1.1532711.2068100.4481.65441.914951.1122121.8194
1USD0.955650.828638183.2351.37091.58680.921618.0804
1INR0.01148140.00995540.012014210.01647020.01906410.01107230.217221

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Mauritian rupees to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupee

MUR to USD

MUR to GBP

MUR to EUR

MUR to AUD

MUR to ZAR

MUR to CAD

MUR to SGD

MUR to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Malaysian Ringgit
1 MUR0.10619 MYR
5 MUR0.53097 MYR
10 MUR1.06195 MYR
20 MUR2.12390 MYR
50 MUR5.30975 MYR
100 MUR10.61950 MYR
250 MUR26.54875 MYR
500 MUR53.09750 MYR
1000 MUR106.19500 MYR
2000 MUR212.39000 MYR
5000 MUR530.97500 MYR
10000 MUR1061.95000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Mauritian Rupee
1 MYR9.41661 MUR
5 MYR47.08305 MUR
10 MYR94.16610 MUR
20 MYR188.33220 MUR
50 MYR470.83050 MUR
100 MYR941.66100 MUR
250 MYR2354.15250 MUR
500 MYR4708.30500 MUR
1000 MYR9416.61000 MUR
2000 MYR18833.22000 MUR
5000 MYR47083.05000 MUR
10000 MYR94166.10000 MUR