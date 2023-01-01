50 Mauritian rupees to Hong Kong dollars
Convert MUR to HKD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Mauritian rupees to Hong Kong dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select MUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current MUR to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Mauritian rupees
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
|100 HKD
|568.88900 MUR
|200 HKD
|1137.77800 MUR
|300 HKD
|1706.66700 MUR
|500 HKD
|2844.44500 MUR
|1000 HKD
|5688.89000 MUR
|2000 HKD
|11377.78000 MUR
|2500 HKD
|14222.22500 MUR
|3000 HKD
|17066.67000 MUR
|4000 HKD
|22755.56000 MUR
|5000 HKD
|28444.45000 MUR
|10000 HKD
|56888.90000 MUR
|20000 HKD
|113777.80000 MUR