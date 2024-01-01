100 Chinese yuan rmb to Mauritian rupees

Convert CNY to MUR at the real exchange rate

100 cny
653.36 mur

1.00000 CNY = 6.53363 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mauritian Rupee
1 CNY6.53363 MUR
5 CNY32.66815 MUR
10 CNY65.33630 MUR
20 CNY130.67260 MUR
50 CNY326.68150 MUR
100 CNY653.36300 MUR
250 CNY1633.40750 MUR
500 CNY3266.81500 MUR
1000 CNY6533.63000 MUR
2000 CNY13067.26000 MUR
5000 CNY32668.15000 MUR
10000 CNY65336.30000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MUR0.15305 CNY
5 MUR0.76527 CNY
10 MUR1.53054 CNY
20 MUR3.06108 CNY
50 MUR7.65270 CNY
100 MUR15.30540 CNY
250 MUR38.26350 CNY
500 MUR76.52700 CNY
1000 MUR153.05400 CNY
2000 MUR306.10800 CNY
5000 MUR765.27000 CNY
10000 MUR1530.54000 CNY