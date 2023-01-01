10 Mauritian rupees to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert MUR to CNY at the real exchange rate

10 mur
1.64 cny

1.00000 MUR = 0.16390 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 5:2 UTC
MUR to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MUR → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MUR0.16390 CNY
5 MUR0.81948 CNY
10 MUR1.63895 CNY
20 MUR3.27790 CNY
50 MUR8.19475 CNY
100 MUR16.38950 CNY
250 MUR40.97375 CNY
500 MUR81.94750 CNY
1000 MUR163.89500 CNY
2000 MUR327.79000 CNY
5000 MUR819.47500 CNY
10000 MUR1638.95000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mauritian Rupee
1 CNY6.10149 MUR
5 CNY30.50745 MUR
10 CNY61.01490 MUR
20 CNY122.02980 MUR
50 CNY305.07450 MUR
100 CNY610.14900 MUR
250 CNY1525.37250 MUR
500 CNY3050.74500 MUR
1000 CNY6101.49000 MUR
2000 CNY12202.98000 MUR
5000 CNY30507.45000 MUR
10000 CNY61014.90000 MUR