Canadian dollars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert CAD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
32,707.60 mur

1.00000 CAD = 32.70760 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:00
How to convert Canadian dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 CAD32.70760 MUR
5 CAD163.53800 MUR
10 CAD327.07600 MUR
20 CAD654.15200 MUR
50 CAD1635.38000 MUR
100 CAD3270.76000 MUR
250 CAD8176.90000 MUR
500 CAD16353.80000 MUR
1000 CAD32707.60000 MUR
2000 CAD65415.20000 MUR
5000 CAD163538.00000 MUR
10000 CAD327076.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 MUR0.03057 CAD
5 MUR0.15287 CAD
10 MUR0.30574 CAD
20 MUR0.61148 CAD
50 MUR1.52870 CAD
100 MUR3.05740 CAD
250 MUR7.64350 CAD
500 MUR15.28700 CAD
1000 MUR30.57400 CAD
2000 MUR61.14800 CAD
5000 MUR152.87000 CAD
10000 MUR305.74000 CAD