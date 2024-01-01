Romanian leus to Mauritian rupees today

Convert RON to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
10,156.40 mur

L1.000 RON = ₨10.16 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:12
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Mauritian Rupee
1 RON10.15640 MUR
5 RON50.78200 MUR
10 RON101.56400 MUR
20 RON203.12800 MUR
50 RON507.82000 MUR
100 RON1,015.64000 MUR
250 RON2,539.10000 MUR
500 RON5,078.20000 MUR
1000 RON10,156.40000 MUR
2000 RON20,312.80000 MUR
5000 RON50,782.00000 MUR
10000 RON101,564.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Romanian Leu
1 MUR0.09846 RON
5 MUR0.49230 RON
10 MUR0.98460 RON
20 MUR1.96921 RON
50 MUR4.92302 RON
100 MUR9.84603 RON
250 MUR24.61508 RON
500 MUR49.23015 RON
1000 MUR98.46030 RON
2000 MUR196.92060 RON
5000 MUR492.30150 RON
10000 MUR984.60300 RON