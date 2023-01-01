1 thousand Romanian leus to Mauritian rupees

Convert RON to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
9,838.99 mur

1.00000 RON = 9.83899 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Mauritian Rupee
1 RON9.83899 MUR
5 RON49.19495 MUR
10 RON98.38990 MUR
20 RON196.77980 MUR
50 RON491.94950 MUR
100 RON983.89900 MUR
250 RON2459.74750 MUR
500 RON4919.49500 MUR
1000 RON9838.99000 MUR
2000 RON19677.98000 MUR
5000 RON49194.95000 MUR
10000 RON98389.90000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Romanian Leu
1 MUR0.10164 RON
5 MUR0.50818 RON
10 MUR1.01636 RON
20 MUR2.03272 RON
50 MUR5.08180 RON
100 MUR10.16360 RON
250 MUR25.40900 RON
500 MUR50.81800 RON
1000 MUR101.63600 RON
2000 MUR203.27200 RON
5000 MUR508.18000 RON
10000 MUR1016.36000 RON