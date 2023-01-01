US dollars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert USD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1000 usd
44950 mur

1.00000 USD = 44.95000 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:10
How to convert US dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 USD44.95000 MUR
5 USD224.75000 MUR
10 USD449.50000 MUR
20 USD899.00000 MUR
50 USD2247.50000 MUR
100 USD4495.00000 MUR
250 USD11237.50000 MUR
500 USD22475.00000 MUR
1000 USD44950.00000 MUR
2000 USD89900.00000 MUR
5000 USD224750.00000 MUR
10000 USD449500.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / US Dollar
1 MUR0.02225 USD
5 MUR0.11123 USD
10 MUR0.22247 USD
20 MUR0.44494 USD
50 MUR1.11234 USD
100 MUR2.22469 USD
250 MUR5.56173 USD
500 MUR11.12345 USD
1000 MUR22.24690 USD
2000 MUR44.49380 USD
5000 MUR111.23450 USD
10000 MUR222.46900 USD