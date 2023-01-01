5 Chinese yuan rmb to Mauritian rupees

Convert CNY to MUR at the real exchange rate

5 cny
30.78 mur

1.00000 CNY = 6.15537 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:35
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Mauritian Rupee
1 CNY6.15537 MUR
5 CNY30.77685 MUR
10 CNY61.55370 MUR
20 CNY123.10740 MUR
50 CNY307.76850 MUR
100 CNY615.53700 MUR
250 CNY1538.84250 MUR
500 CNY3077.68500 MUR
1000 CNY6155.37000 MUR
2000 CNY12310.74000 MUR
5000 CNY30776.85000 MUR
10000 CNY61553.70000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 MUR0.16246 CNY
5 MUR0.81230 CNY
10 MUR1.62460 CNY
20 MUR3.24920 CNY
50 MUR8.12300 CNY
100 MUR16.24600 CNY
250 MUR40.61500 CNY
500 MUR81.23000 CNY
1000 MUR162.46000 CNY
2000 MUR324.92000 CNY
5000 MUR812.30000 CNY
10000 MUR1624.60000 CNY