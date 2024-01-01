Zambian kwacha to Mauritian rupees today

Convert ZMW to MUR at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = ₨1.677 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:16
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

MUR
1 ZMW to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.73411.7819
Low1.67451.6745
Average1.71551.7368
Change-3.08%-4.68%
1 ZMW to MUR stats

The performance of ZMW to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7341 and a 30 day low of 1.6745. This means the 30 day average was 1.7155. The change for ZMW to MUR was -3.08.

The performance of ZMW to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7819 and a 90 day low of 1.6745. This means the 90 day average was 1.7368. The change for ZMW to MUR was -4.68.

Conversion rates ZMW / Mauritian Rupee
1 ZMW1.67656 MUR
5 ZMW8.38280 MUR
10 ZMW16.76560 MUR
20 ZMW33.53120 MUR
50 ZMW83.82800 MUR
100 ZMW167.65600 MUR
250 ZMW419.14000 MUR
500 ZMW838.28000 MUR
1000 ZMW1,676.56000 MUR
2000 ZMW3,353.12000 MUR
5000 ZMW8,382.80000 MUR
10000 ZMW16,765.60000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / ZMW
1 MUR0.59646 ZMW
5 MUR2.98230 ZMW
10 MUR5.96460 ZMW
20 MUR11.92920 ZMW
50 MUR29.82300 ZMW
100 MUR59.64600 ZMW
250 MUR149.11500 ZMW
500 MUR298.23000 ZMW
1000 MUR596.46000 ZMW
2000 MUR1,192.92000 ZMW
5000 MUR2,982.30000 ZMW
10000 MUR5,964.60000 ZMW