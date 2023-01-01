Zambian kwacha to Pakistani rupees today

1.00000 ZMW = 12.20480 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:34
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87191.087190.57121.493021.66350.962518.7034
1 GBP1.1469211.24675103.8721.712291.90781.1039121.4502
1 USD0.919850.802085183.31451.37341.530220.885417.2049
1 INR0.0110410.00962720.012002710.01648450.01836680.01062720.206505

Conversion rates ZMW / Pakistani Rupee
1 ZMW12.20480 PKR
5 ZMW61.02400 PKR
10 ZMW122.04800 PKR
20 ZMW244.09600 PKR
50 ZMW610.24000 PKR
100 ZMW1220.48000 PKR
250 ZMW3051.20000 PKR
500 ZMW6102.40000 PKR
1000 ZMW12204.80000 PKR
2000 ZMW24409.60000 PKR
5000 ZMW61024.00000 PKR
10000 ZMW122048.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / ZMW
1 PKR0.08194 ZMW
5 PKR0.40968 ZMW
10 PKR0.81935 ZMW
20 PKR1.63870 ZMW
50 PKR4.09675 ZMW
100 PKR8.19351 ZMW
250 PKR20.48377 ZMW
500 PKR40.96755 ZMW
1000 PKR81.93510 ZMW
2000 PKR163.87020 ZMW
5000 PKR409.67550 ZMW
10000 PKR819.35100 ZMW