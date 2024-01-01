Zambian kwacha to Pakistani rupees today

Convert ZMW to PKR at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = ₨10.04 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:19
ZMW to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PKR
1 ZMW to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.455710.7634
Low10.037310.0373
Average10.281010.4584
Change-3.87%-5.71%
1 ZMW to PKR stats

The performance of ZMW to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.4557 and a 30 day low of 10.0373. This means the 30 day average was 10.2810. The change for ZMW to PKR was -3.87.

The performance of ZMW to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.7634 and a 90 day low of 10.0373. This means the 90 day average was 10.4584. The change for ZMW to PKR was -5.71.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates ZMW / Pakistani Rupee
1 ZMW10.03730 PKR
5 ZMW50.18650 PKR
10 ZMW100.37300 PKR
20 ZMW200.74600 PKR
50 ZMW501.86500 PKR
100 ZMW1,003.73000 PKR
250 ZMW2,509.32500 PKR
500 ZMW5,018.65000 PKR
1000 ZMW10,037.30000 PKR
2000 ZMW20,074.60000 PKR
5000 ZMW50,186.50000 PKR
10000 ZMW100,373.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / ZMW
1 PKR0.09963 ZMW
5 PKR0.49814 ZMW
10 PKR0.99628 ZMW
20 PKR1.99256 ZMW
50 PKR4.98141 ZMW
100 PKR9.96282 ZMW
250 PKR24.90705 ZMW
500 PKR49.81410 ZMW
1000 PKR99.62820 ZMW
2000 PKR199.25640 ZMW
5000 PKR498.14100 ZMW
10000 PKR996.28200 ZMW