10 Pakistani rupees to Zambian kwacha

Convert PKR to ZMW at the real exchange rate

10 pkr
0.90 zmw

1.000 PKR = 0.09035 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:20
How to convert Pakistani rupees to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / ZMW
1 PKR0.09035 ZMW
5 PKR0.45173 ZMW
10 PKR0.90345 ZMW
20 PKR1.80690 ZMW
50 PKR4.51726 ZMW
100 PKR9.03452 ZMW
250 PKR22.58630 ZMW
500 PKR45.17260 ZMW
1000 PKR90.34520 ZMW
2000 PKR180.69040 ZMW
5000 PKR451.72600 ZMW
10000 PKR903.45200 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Pakistani Rupee
1 ZMW11.06870 PKR
5 ZMW55.34350 PKR
10 ZMW110.68700 PKR
20 ZMW221.37400 PKR
50 ZMW553.43500 PKR
100 ZMW1,106.87000 PKR
250 ZMW2,767.17500 PKR
500 ZMW5,534.35000 PKR
1000 ZMW11,068.70000 PKR
2000 ZMW22,137.40000 PKR
5000 ZMW55,343.50000 PKR
10000 ZMW110,687.00000 PKR