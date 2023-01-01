Zambian kwacha to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert ZMW to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 zmw
159.77 ils

1.00000 ZMW = 0.15977 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87221.086890.54621.492941.663680.9624518.7085
1 GBP1.1465311.24605103.8141.71171.907461.1034721.4499
1 USD0.920150.802536183.31451.37371.530810.8855517.2143
1 INR0.01104410.009632610.012002710.01648810.01837380.0106290.206618

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Israeli New Sheqel
1 ZMW0.15977 ILS
5 ZMW0.79883 ILS
10 ZMW1.59767 ILS
20 ZMW3.19534 ILS
50 ZMW7.98835 ILS
100 ZMW15.97670 ILS
250 ZMW39.94175 ILS
500 ZMW79.88350 ILS
1000 ZMW159.76700 ILS
2000 ZMW319.53400 ILS
5000 ZMW798.83500 ILS
10000 ZMW1597.67000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / ZMW
1 ILS6.25911 ZMW
5 ILS31.29555 ZMW
10 ILS62.59110 ZMW
20 ILS125.18220 ZMW
50 ILS312.95550 ZMW
100 ILS625.91100 ZMW
250 ILS1564.77750 ZMW
500 ILS3129.55500 ZMW
1000 ILS6259.11000 ZMW
2000 ILS12518.22000 ZMW
5000 ILS31295.55000 ZMW
10000 ILS62591.10000 ZMW