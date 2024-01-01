Zambian kwacha to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert ZMW to ILS

ZK1.000 ZMW = ₪0.1341 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate
ZMW to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ILS
1 ZMW to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14290.1444
Low0.13410.1341
Average0.13870.1405
Change-5.36%-4.57%
1 ZMW to ILS stats

The performance of ZMW to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1429 and a 30 day low of 0.1341. This means the 30 day average was 0.1387. The change for ZMW to ILS was -5.36.

The performance of ZMW to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1444 and a 90 day low of 0.1341. This means the 90 day average was 0.1405. The change for ZMW to ILS was -4.57.

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates ZMW / Israeli New Sheqel
1 ZMW0.13410 ILS
5 ZMW0.67050 ILS
10 ZMW1.34099 ILS
20 ZMW2.68198 ILS
50 ZMW6.70495 ILS
100 ZMW13.40990 ILS
250 ZMW33.52475 ILS
500 ZMW67.04950 ILS
1000 ZMW134.09900 ILS
2000 ZMW268.19800 ILS
5000 ZMW670.49500 ILS
10000 ZMW1,340.99000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / ZMW
1 ILS7.45715 ZMW
5 ILS37.28575 ZMW
10 ILS74.57150 ZMW
20 ILS149.14300 ZMW
50 ILS372.85750 ZMW
100 ILS745.71500 ZMW
250 ILS1,864.28750 ZMW
500 ILS3,728.57500 ZMW
1000 ILS7,457.15000 ZMW
2000 ILS14,914.30000 ZMW
5000 ILS37,285.75000 ZMW
10000 ILS74,571.50000 ZMW