Zambian kwacha to Argentine pesos today

Convert ZMW to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 zmw
15,269.90 ars

1.00000 ZMW = 15.26990 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.920151.373751.34311.5302283.31450.80253618.8436
1 EUR1.086811.492991.459681.6630590.54620.872220.4792
1 CAD0.7279340.66979610.9776891.113960.64750.58419413.7169
1 SGD0.7445460.6850811.0228211.1393262.03150.59752514.0299

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Argentine Peso
1 ZMW15.26990 ARS
5 ZMW76.34950 ARS
10 ZMW152.69900 ARS
20 ZMW305.39800 ARS
50 ZMW763.49500 ARS
100 ZMW1526.99000 ARS
250 ZMW3817.47500 ARS
500 ZMW7634.95000 ARS
1000 ZMW15269.90000 ARS
2000 ZMW30539.80000 ARS
5000 ZMW76349.50000 ARS
10000 ZMW152699.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / ZMW
1 ARS0.06549 ZMW
5 ARS0.32744 ZMW
10 ARS0.65488 ZMW
20 ARS1.30977 ZMW
50 ARS3.27441 ZMW
100 ARS6.54883 ZMW
250 ARS16.37207 ZMW
500 ARS32.74415 ZMW
1000 ARS65.48830 ZMW
2000 ARS130.97660 ZMW
5000 ARS327.44150 ZMW
10000 ARS654.88300 ZMW