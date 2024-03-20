Hong Kong dollars to Argentine pesos today

Convert HKD to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 hkd
109,061 ars

1.000 HKD = 109.1 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:50
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.1990.7861.3441.5310.921.35583.201
1 CNY0.13910.1090.1870.2130.1280.18811.558
1 GBP1.2729.15511.7091.9461.171.723105.806
1 SGD0.7445.3570.58511.1390.6851.00961.919

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Argentine Peso
100 HKD10,906.10000 ARS
200 HKD21,812.20000 ARS
300 HKD32,718.30000 ARS
500 HKD54,530.50000 ARS
1000 HKD109,061.00000 ARS
2000 HKD218,122.00000 ARS
2500 HKD272,652.50000 ARS
3000 HKD327,183.00000 ARS
4000 HKD436,244.00000 ARS
5000 HKD545,305.00000 ARS
10000 HKD1,090,610.00000 ARS
20000 HKD2,181,220.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Hong Kong Dollar
1 ARS0.00917 HKD
5 ARS0.04585 HKD
10 ARS0.09169 HKD
20 ARS0.18338 HKD
50 ARS0.45846 HKD
100 ARS0.91692 HKD
250 ARS2.29230 HKD
500 ARS4.58459 HKD
1000 ARS9.16918 HKD
2000 ARS18.33836 HKD
5000 ARS45.84590 HKD
10000 ARS91.69180 HKD