Hong Kong dollars to Argentine pesos today

Convert HKD to ARS at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = $128.7 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:47
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HKD to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ARS
1 HKD to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High128.7380128.7380
Low126.4810121.2320
Average127.5695125.0269
Change1.78%6.19%
View full history

1 HKD to ARS stats

The performance of HKD to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 128.7380 and a 30 day low of 126.4810. This means the 30 day average was 127.5695. The change for HKD to ARS was 1.78.

The performance of HKD to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 128.7380 and a 90 day low of 121.2320. This means the 90 day average was 125.0269. The change for HKD to ARS was 6.19.

Track market ratesView HKD to ARS chart

Top currencies

 USDCNYGBPSGDAUDEURCADINR
1 USD17.2410.7871.341.5330.9451.39684.386
1 CNY0.13810.1090.1850.2120.130.19311.655
1 GBP1.2719.20211.7021.9481.2011.774107.242
1 SGD0.7465.4050.58711.1440.7051.04262.991

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollar

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Argentine Peso
100 HKD12,873.80000 ARS
200 HKD25,747.60000 ARS
300 HKD38,621.40000 ARS
500 HKD64,369.00000 ARS
1000 HKD128,738.00000 ARS
2000 HKD257,476.00000 ARS
2500 HKD321,845.00000 ARS
3000 HKD386,214.00000 ARS
4000 HKD514,952.00000 ARS
5000 HKD643,690.00000 ARS
10000 HKD1,287,380.00000 ARS
20000 HKD2,574,760.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Hong Kong Dollar
1 ARS0.00777 HKD
5 ARS0.03884 HKD
10 ARS0.07768 HKD
20 ARS0.15535 HKD
50 ARS0.38839 HKD
100 ARS0.77677 HKD
250 ARS1.94193 HKD
500 ARS3.88386 HKD
1000 ARS7.76771 HKD
2000 ARS15.53542 HKD
5000 ARS38.83855 HKD
10000 ARS77.67710 HKD