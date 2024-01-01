Chinese yuan rmb to Argentine pesos today

Convert CNY to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 cny
130,175.00 ars

¥1.000 CNY = $130.2 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:59
CNY to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 CNY to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High130.1750130.1750
Low125.7220121.3570
Average127.2923124.9405
Change3.54%7.27%
1 CNY to ARS stats

The performance of CNY to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 130.1750 and a 30 day low of 125.7220. This means the 30 day average was 127.2923. The change for CNY to ARS was 3.54.

The performance of CNY to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 130.1750 and a 90 day low of 121.3570. This means the 90 day average was 124.9405. The change for CNY to ARS was 7.27.

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Argentine pesos

Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Argentine Peso
1 CNY130.17500 ARS
5 CNY650.87500 ARS
10 CNY1,301.75000 ARS
20 CNY2,603.50000 ARS
50 CNY6,508.75000 ARS
100 CNY13,017.50000 ARS
250 CNY32,543.75000 ARS
500 CNY65,087.50000 ARS
1000 CNY130,175.00000 ARS
2000 CNY260,350.00000 ARS
5000 CNY650,875.00000 ARS
10000 CNY1,301,750.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ARS0.00768 CNY
5 ARS0.03841 CNY
10 ARS0.07682 CNY
20 ARS0.15364 CNY
50 ARS0.38410 CNY
100 ARS0.76819 CNY
250 ARS1.92049 CNY
500 ARS3.84097 CNY
1000 ARS7.68194 CNY
2000 ARS15.36388 CNY
5000 ARS38.40970 CNY
10000 ARS76.81940 CNY