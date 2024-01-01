5000 Chinese yuan rmb to Argentine pesos

Convert CNY to ARS at the real exchange rate

5,000 cny
580,470 ars

1.00000 CNY = 116.09400 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.821451.348450.927850.7935881.5309283.00911.3471
1 HKD0.12785410.1724040.1186360.1014630.19573410.6130.172231
1 CAD0.7415925.8003310.6881250.5885191.1353261.55890.998999
1 EUR1.07778.429181.4532210.855321.6498889.45891.45177

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Argentine Peso
1 CNY116.09400 ARS
5 CNY580.47000 ARS
10 CNY1160.94000 ARS
20 CNY2321.88000 ARS
50 CNY5804.70000 ARS
100 CNY11609.40000 ARS
250 CNY29023.50000 ARS
500 CNY58047.00000 ARS
1000 CNY116094.00000 ARS
2000 CNY232188.00000 ARS
5000 CNY580470.00000 ARS
10000 CNY1160940.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ARS0.00861 CNY
5 ARS0.04307 CNY
10 ARS0.08614 CNY
20 ARS0.17227 CNY
50 ARS0.43069 CNY
100 ARS0.86137 CNY
250 ARS2.15343 CNY
500 ARS4.30687 CNY
1000 ARS8.61373 CNY
2000 ARS17.22746 CNY
5000 ARS43.06865 CNY
10000 ARS86.13730 CNY