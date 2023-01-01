50 Argentine pesos to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert ARS to CNY at the real exchange rate

50 ars
1.04 cny

1.00000 ARS = 0.02086 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:20 UTC
ARS to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 CNY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 ARS0.02086 CNY
5 ARS0.10430 CNY
10 ARS0.20860 CNY
20 ARS0.41720 CNY
50 ARS1.04300 CNY
100 ARS2.08599 CNY
250 ARS5.21497 CNY
500 ARS10.42995 CNY
1000 ARS20.85990 CNY
2000 ARS41.71980 CNY
5000 ARS104.29950 CNY
10000 ARS208.59900 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Argentine Peso
1 CNY47.93880 ARS
5 CNY239.69400 ARS
10 CNY479.38800 ARS
20 CNY958.77600 ARS
50 CNY2396.94000 ARS
100 CNY4793.88000 ARS
250 CNY11984.70000 ARS
500 CNY23969.40000 ARS
1000 CNY47938.80000 ARS
2000 CNY95877.60000 ARS
5000 CNY239694.00000 ARS
10000 CNY479388.00000 ARS