Turkish liras to Argentine pesos today

Convert TRY to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
28,095.40 ars

TL1.000 TRY = $28.10 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TRY to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.217928.2179
Low27.815427.2766
Average28.025227.7758
Change0.14%2.98%
1 TRY to ARS stats

The performance of TRY to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.2179 and a 30 day low of 27.8154. This means the 30 day average was 28.0252. The change for TRY to ARS was 0.14.

The performance of TRY to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.2179 and a 90 day low of 27.2766. This means the 90 day average was 27.7758. The change for TRY to ARS was 2.98.

How to convert Turkish liras to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Argentine Peso
1 TRY28.09540 ARS
5 TRY140.47700 ARS
10 TRY280.95400 ARS
20 TRY561.90800 ARS
50 TRY1,404.77000 ARS
100 TRY2,809.54000 ARS
250 TRY7,023.85000 ARS
500 TRY14,047.70000 ARS
1000 TRY28,095.40000 ARS
2000 TRY56,190.80000 ARS
5000 TRY140,477.00000 ARS
10000 TRY280,954.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Turkish Lira
1 ARS0.03559 TRY
5 ARS0.17797 TRY
10 ARS0.35593 TRY
20 ARS0.71186 TRY
50 ARS1.77966 TRY
100 ARS3.55931 TRY
250 ARS8.89828 TRY
500 ARS17.79655 TRY
1000 ARS35.59310 TRY
2000 ARS71.18620 TRY
5000 ARS177.96550 TRY
10000 ARS355.93100 TRY