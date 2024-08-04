New Zealand dollars to Argentine pesos today

Convert NZD to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 nzd
556,052 ars

$1.000 NZD = $556.1 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

NZD to ARS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NZD to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High562.6530562.6530
Low547.0390528.1380
Average556.1546550.8855
Change-1.17%5.13%
View full history

1 NZD to ARS stats

The performance of NZD to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 562.6530 and a 30 day low of 547.0390. This means the 30 day average was 556.1546. The change for NZD to ARS was -1.17.

The performance of NZD to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 562.6530 and a 90 day low of 528.1380. This means the 90 day average was 550.8855. The change for NZD to ARS was 5.13.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for New Zealand dollar

NZD to USD

NZD to AUD

NZD to GBP

NZD to EUR

NZD to INR

NZD to CAD

NZD to CHF

NZD to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 NZD556.05200 ARS
5 NZD2,780.26000 ARS
10 NZD5,560.52000 ARS
20 NZD11,121.04000 ARS
50 NZD27,802.60000 ARS
100 NZD55,605.20000 ARS
250 NZD139,013.00000 ARS
500 NZD278,026.00000 ARS
1000 NZD556,052.00000 ARS
2000 NZD1,112,104.00000 ARS
5000 NZD2,780,260.00000 ARS
10000 NZD5,560,520.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / New Zealand Dollar
1 ARS0.00180 NZD
5 ARS0.00899 NZD
10 ARS0.01798 NZD
20 ARS0.03597 NZD
50 ARS0.08992 NZD
100 ARS0.17984 NZD
250 ARS0.44960 NZD
500 ARS0.89920 NZD
1000 ARS1.79839 NZD
2000 ARS3.59678 NZD
5000 ARS8.99195 NZD
10000 ARS17.98390 NZD