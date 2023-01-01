5 Argentine pesos to New Zealand dollars

Convert ARS to NZD at the real exchange rate

5 ars
0.02 nzd

1.00000 ARS = 0.00480 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:53 UTC
ARS to NZD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 ARS → 0 NZD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / New Zealand Dollar
1 ARS0.00480 NZD
5 ARS0.02401 NZD
10 ARS0.04803 NZD
20 ARS0.09605 NZD
50 ARS0.24014 NZD
100 ARS0.48027 NZD
250 ARS1.20068 NZD
500 ARS2.40136 NZD
1000 ARS4.80273 NZD
2000 ARS9.60546 NZD
5000 ARS24.01365 NZD
10000 ARS48.02730 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Argentine Peso
1 NZD208.21500 ARS
5 NZD1041.07500 ARS
10 NZD2082.15000 ARS
20 NZD4164.30000 ARS
50 NZD10410.75000 ARS
100 NZD20821.50000 ARS
250 NZD52053.75000 ARS
500 NZD104107.50000 ARS
1000 NZD208215.00000 ARS
2000 NZD416430.00000 ARS
5000 NZD1041075.00000 ARS
10000 NZD2082150.00000 ARS