Namibian Dollar (NAD)

Currency name

Namibian Dollar

$

NAD exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From NAD0.05469 0.05012 0.04271 4.58296 8.01354 4.66707 0.08399 1.00000
To NAD18.28530 19.95020 23.41430 0.21820 0.12479 0.21427 11.90650 1.00000

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Namibian dollar Exchange Rates