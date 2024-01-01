Namibian dollars to Romanian leus today

Convert NAD to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
249.43 ron

$1.000 NAD = L0.2494 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

NAD to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.25440.2590
Low0.24890.2409
Average0.25130.2510
Change-1.25%-0.17%
View full history

1 NAD to RON stats

The performance of NAD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2544 and a 30 day low of 0.2489. This means the 30 day average was 0.2513. The change for NAD to RON was -1.25.

The performance of NAD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2590 and a 90 day low of 0.2409. This means the 90 day average was 0.2510. The change for NAD to RON was -0.17.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 NAD0.24943 RON
5 NAD1.24713 RON
10 NAD2.49426 RON
20 NAD4.98852 RON
50 NAD12.47130 RON
100 NAD24.94260 RON
250 NAD62.35650 RON
500 NAD124.71300 RON
1000 NAD249.42600 RON
2000 NAD498.85200 RON
5000 NAD1,247.13000 RON
10000 NAD2,494.26000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Namibian Dollar
1 RON4.00920 NAD
5 RON20.04600 NAD
10 RON40.09200 NAD
20 RON80.18400 NAD
50 RON200.46000 NAD
100 RON400.92000 NAD
250 RON1,002.30000 NAD
500 RON2,004.60000 NAD
1000 RON4,009.20000 NAD
2000 RON8,018.40000 NAD
5000 RON20,046.00000 NAD
10000 RON40,092.00000 NAD