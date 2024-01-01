Namibian dollars to Euros today

Convert NAD to EUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
50.12 eur

$1.000 NAD = €0.05012 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NAD to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NAD to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05110.0520
Low0.05010.0484
Average0.05050.0504
Change-1.26%-0.26%
View full history

1 NAD to EUR stats

The performance of NAD to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0511 and a 30 day low of 0.0501. This means the 30 day average was 0.0505. The change for NAD to EUR was -1.26.

The performance of NAD to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0520 and a 90 day low of 0.0484. This means the 90 day average was 0.0504. The change for NAD to EUR was -0.26.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollar

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Euro
1 NAD0.05012 EUR
5 NAD0.25062 EUR
10 NAD0.50125 EUR
20 NAD1.00250 EUR
50 NAD2.50625 EUR
100 NAD5.01249 EUR
250 NAD12.53123 EUR
500 NAD25.06245 EUR
1000 NAD50.12490 EUR
2000 NAD100.24980 EUR
5000 NAD250.62450 EUR
10000 NAD501.24900 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Namibian Dollar
1 EUR19.95020 NAD
5 EUR99.75100 NAD
10 EUR199.50200 NAD
20 EUR399.00400 NAD
50 EUR997.51000 NAD
100 EUR1,995.02000 NAD
250 EUR4,987.55000 NAD
500 EUR9,975.10000 NAD
1000 EUR19,950.20000 NAD
2000 EUR39,900.40000 NAD
5000 EUR99,751.00000 NAD
10000 EUR199,502.00000 NAD