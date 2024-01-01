Namibian dollars to Australian dollars today

Convert NAD to AUD at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
83.99 aud

$1.000 NAD = A$0.08399 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08420.0842
Low0.08120.0791
Average0.08250.0821
Change3.01%2.80%
1 NAD to AUD stats

The performance of NAD to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0842 and a 30 day low of 0.0812. This means the 30 day average was 0.0825. The change for NAD to AUD was 3.01.

The performance of NAD to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0842 and a 90 day low of 0.0791. This means the 90 day average was 0.0821. The change for NAD to AUD was 2.80.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 NAD0.08399 AUD
5 NAD0.41994 AUD
10 NAD0.83988 AUD
20 NAD1.67976 AUD
50 NAD4.19940 AUD
100 NAD8.39879 AUD
250 NAD20.99698 AUD
500 NAD41.99395 AUD
1000 NAD83.98790 AUD
2000 NAD167.97580 AUD
5000 NAD419.93950 AUD
10000 NAD839.87900 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 AUD11.90650 NAD
5 AUD59.53250 NAD
10 AUD119.06500 NAD
20 AUD238.13000 NAD
50 AUD595.32500 NAD
100 AUD1,190.65000 NAD
250 AUD2,976.62500 NAD
500 AUD5,953.25000 NAD
1000 AUD11,906.50000 NAD
2000 AUD23,813.00000 NAD
5000 AUD59,532.50000 NAD
10000 AUD119,065.00000 NAD