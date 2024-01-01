Namibian dollars to Indian rupees today

Convert NAD to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
4,582.96 inr

$1.000 NAD = ₹4.583 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NAD to INR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NAD to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.65084.6524
Low4.54344.4011
Average4.59294.5546
Change-0.22%1.46%
View full history

1 NAD to INR stats

The performance of NAD to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.6508 and a 30 day low of 4.5434. This means the 30 day average was 4.5929. The change for NAD to INR was -0.22.

The performance of NAD to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.6524 and a 90 day low of 4.4011. This means the 90 day average was 4.5546. The change for NAD to INR was 1.46.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollar

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 NAD4.58296 INR
5 NAD22.91480 INR
10 NAD45.82960 INR
20 NAD91.65920 INR
50 NAD229.14800 INR
100 NAD458.29600 INR
250 NAD1,145.74000 INR
500 NAD2,291.48000 INR
1000 NAD4,582.96000 INR
2000 NAD9,165.92000 INR
5000 NAD22,914.80000 INR
10000 NAD45,829.60000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Namibian Dollar
1 INR0.21820 NAD
5 INR1.09100 NAD
10 INR2.18200 NAD
20 INR4.36400 NAD
50 INR10.91000 NAD
100 INR21.82000 NAD
250 INR54.55000 NAD
300 INR65.46000 NAD
500 INR109.10000 NAD
600 INR130.92000 NAD
1000 INR218.20000 NAD
2000 INR436.40000 NAD
5000 INR1,091.00000 NAD
10000 INR2,182.00000 NAD
25000 INR5,455.00000 NAD
50000 INR10,910.00000 NAD
100000 INR21,820.00000 NAD
1000000 INR218,200.00000 NAD
1000000000 INR218,200,000.00000 NAD