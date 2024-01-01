Namibian dollars to Japanese yen today

Convert NAD to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
8,014 jpy

$1.000 NAD = ¥8.014 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NAD to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NAD to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.92428.9242
Low8.01358.0135
Average8.56868.5646
Change-9.42%-3.99%
1 NAD to JPY stats

The performance of NAD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.9242 and a 30 day low of 8.0135. This means the 30 day average was 8.5686. The change for NAD to JPY was -9.42.

The performance of NAD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.9242 and a 90 day low of 8.0135. This means the 90 day average was 8.5646. The change for NAD to JPY was -3.99.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Namibian dollars to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 NAD8.01354 JPY
5 NAD40.06770 JPY
10 NAD80.13540 JPY
20 NAD160.27080 JPY
50 NAD400.67700 JPY
100 NAD801.35400 JPY
250 NAD2,003.38500 JPY
500 NAD4,006.77000 JPY
1000 NAD8,013.54000 JPY
2000 NAD16,027.08000 JPY
5000 NAD40,067.70000 JPY
10000 NAD80,135.40000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Namibian Dollar
100 JPY12.47890 NAD
1000 JPY124.78900 NAD
1500 JPY187.18350 NAD
2000 JPY249.57800 NAD
3000 JPY374.36700 NAD
5000 JPY623.94500 NAD
5400 JPY673.86060 NAD
10000 JPY1,247.89000 NAD
15000 JPY1,871.83500 NAD
20000 JPY2,495.78000 NAD
25000 JPY3,119.72500 NAD
30000 JPY3,743.67000 NAD