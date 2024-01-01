Namibian dollars to Russian rubles today

Convert NAD to RUB at the real exchange rate

1,000 nad
4,667.07 rub

$1.000 NAD = руб4.667 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NAD to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NAD to RUBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.90685.0298
Low4.63154.6315
Average4.79014.8358
Change-3.53%-5.56%
View full history

1 NAD to RUB stats

The performance of NAD to RUB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9068 and a 30 day low of 4.6315. This means the 30 day average was 4.7901. The change for NAD to RUB was -3.53.

The performance of NAD to RUB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.0298 and a 90 day low of 4.6315. This means the 90 day average was 4.8358. The change for NAD to RUB was -5.56.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollar

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 NAD4.66707 RUB
5 NAD23.33535 RUB
10 NAD46.67070 RUB
20 NAD93.34140 RUB
50 NAD233.35350 RUB
100 NAD466.70700 RUB
250 NAD1,166.76750 RUB
500 NAD2,333.53500 RUB
1000 NAD4,667.07000 RUB
2000 NAD9,334.14000 RUB
5000 NAD23,335.35000 RUB
10000 NAD46,670.70000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Namibian Dollar
1 RUB0.21427 NAD
5 RUB1.07134 NAD
10 RUB2.14267 NAD
20 RUB4.28534 NAD
50 RUB10.71335 NAD
100 RUB21.42670 NAD
250 RUB53.56675 NAD
500 RUB107.13350 NAD
1000 RUB214.26700 NAD
2000 RUB428.53400 NAD
5000 RUB1,071.33500 NAD
10000 RUB2,142.67000 NAD