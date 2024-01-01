1 Russian ruble to Namibian dollars

Convert RUB to NAD at the real exchange rate

1 rub
0.21 nad

1.00000 RUB = 0.20547 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.925751.349157.1960.792991.525671.3447582.957
1 EUR1.080211.457357.773120.8565751.648031.452689.6102
1 CAD0.7412070.68617615.333730.587771.130840.99673961.4883
1 CNY0.1389660.1286480.18748610.1101990.2120160.18687511.5282

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian ruble

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Namibian Dollar
1 RUB0.20547 NAD
5 RUB1.02736 NAD
10 RUB2.05473 NAD
20 RUB4.10946 NAD
50 RUB10.27365 NAD
100 RUB20.54730 NAD
250 RUB51.36825 NAD
500 RUB102.73650 NAD
1000 RUB205.47300 NAD
2000 RUB410.94600 NAD
5000 RUB1027.36500 NAD
10000 RUB2054.73000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 NAD4.86683 RUB
5 NAD24.33415 RUB
10 NAD48.66830 RUB
20 NAD97.33660 RUB
50 NAD243.34150 RUB
100 NAD486.68300 RUB
250 NAD1216.70750 RUB
500 NAD2433.41500 RUB
1000 NAD4866.83000 RUB
2000 NAD9733.66000 RUB
5000 NAD24334.15000 RUB
10000 NAD48668.30000 RUB