1,000 try
552.48 nad

TL1.000 TRY = $0.5525 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:56
TRY to NAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TRY to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.56060.5874
Low0.54330.5433
Average0.55220.5620
Change-0.79%-3.54%
1 TRY to NAD stats

The performance of TRY to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5606 and a 30 day low of 0.5433. This means the 30 day average was 0.5522. The change for TRY to NAD was -0.79.

The performance of TRY to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5874 and a 90 day low of 0.5433. This means the 90 day average was 0.5620. The change for TRY to NAD was -3.54.

How to convert Turkish liras to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Namibian Dollar
1 TRY0.55248 NAD
5 TRY2.76242 NAD
10 TRY5.52484 NAD
20 TRY11.04968 NAD
50 TRY27.62420 NAD
100 TRY55.24840 NAD
250 TRY138.12100 NAD
500 TRY276.24200 NAD
1000 TRY552.48400 NAD
2000 TRY1,104.96800 NAD
5000 TRY2,762.42000 NAD
10000 TRY5,524.84000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 NAD1.81001 TRY
5 NAD9.05005 TRY
10 NAD18.10010 TRY
20 NAD36.20020 TRY
50 NAD90.50050 TRY
100 NAD181.00100 TRY
250 NAD452.50250 TRY
500 NAD905.00500 TRY
1000 NAD1,810.01000 TRY
2000 NAD3,620.02000 TRY
5000 NAD9,050.05000 TRY
10000 NAD18,100.10000 TRY