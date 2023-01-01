20 Namibian dollars to Turkish liras

Convert NAD to TRY at the real exchange rate

20 nad
28.69 try

1.00000 NAD = 1.43468 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:39 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

NAD to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86531.051987.56241.4431.660720.963418.8179
1GBP1.1556711.21565101.1931.667631.919251.1133721.7472
1USD0.950650.822605183.24211.37181.578780.915917.8894
1INR0.01142040.009882080.012013210.01647960.01896610.01100280.214908

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 NAD1.43468 TRY
5 NAD7.17340 TRY
10 NAD14.34680 TRY
20 NAD28.69360 TRY
50 NAD71.73400 TRY
100 NAD143.46800 TRY
250 NAD358.67000 TRY
500 NAD717.34000 TRY
1000 NAD1434.68000 TRY
2000 NAD2869.36000 TRY
5000 NAD7173.40000 TRY
10000 NAD14346.80000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Namibian Dollar
1 TRY0.69702 NAD
5 TRY3.48510 NAD
10 TRY6.97021 NAD
20 TRY13.94042 NAD
50 TRY34.85105 NAD
100 TRY69.70210 NAD
250 TRY174.25525 NAD
500 TRY348.51050 NAD
1000 TRY697.02100 NAD
2000 TRY1394.04200 NAD
5000 TRY3485.10500 NAD
10000 TRY6970.21000 NAD