100 Namibian dollars to Turkish liras

Convert NAD to TRY at the real exchange rate

100 nad
143.33 try

1.00000 NAD = 1.43332 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:38 UTC
NAD to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 TRY
Mid market rate

How to convert Namibian dollars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 NAD1.43332 TRY
5 NAD7.16660 TRY
10 NAD14.33320 TRY
20 NAD28.66640 TRY
50 NAD71.66600 TRY
100 NAD143.33200 TRY
250 NAD358.33000 TRY
500 NAD716.66000 TRY
1000 NAD1433.32000 TRY
2000 NAD2866.64000 TRY
5000 NAD7166.60000 TRY
10000 NAD14333.20000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Namibian Dollar
1 TRY0.69768 NAD
5 TRY3.48840 NAD
10 TRY6.97680 NAD
20 TRY13.95360 NAD
50 TRY34.88400 NAD
100 TRY69.76800 NAD
250 TRY174.42000 NAD
500 TRY348.84000 NAD
1000 TRY697.68000 NAD
2000 TRY1395.36000 NAD
5000 TRY3488.40000 NAD
10000 TRY6976.80000 NAD