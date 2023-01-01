10 thousand Turkish liras to Namibian dollars

Convert TRY to NAD at the real exchange rate

10000 try
7011.83 nad

1.00000 TRY = 0.70118 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:52 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TRY to NAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 NAD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.0505587.46351.443881.65990.963618.8941
1GBP1.1552711.2137101.0471.668111.917681.1132221.8284
1USD0.951850.823927183.2551.37441.580030.9172517.985
1INR0.01143330.009896420.012011310.01650830.01897820.01101740.216023

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Turkish liras to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TRY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TRY to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Turkish liras

TRY to USD

TRY to EUR

TRY to GBP

TRY to PKR

TRY to INR

TRY to CAD

TRY to AED

TRY to EGP

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Namibian Dollar
1 TRY0.70118 NAD
5 TRY3.50591 NAD
10 TRY7.01183 NAD
20 TRY14.02366 NAD
50 TRY35.05915 NAD
100 TRY70.11830 NAD
250 TRY175.29575 NAD
500 TRY350.59150 NAD
1000 TRY701.18300 NAD
2000 TRY1402.36600 NAD
5000 TRY3505.91500 NAD
10000 TRY7011.83000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 NAD1.42616 TRY
5 NAD7.13080 TRY
10 NAD14.26160 TRY
20 NAD28.52320 TRY
50 NAD71.30800 TRY
100 NAD142.61600 TRY
250 NAD356.54000 TRY
500 NAD713.08000 TRY
1000 NAD1426.16000 TRY
2000 NAD2852.32000 TRY
5000 NAD7130.80000 TRY
10000 NAD14261.60000 TRY