1 thousand Turkish liras to Namibian dollars

Convert TRY to NAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 try
701.22 nad

1.00000 TRY = 0.70122 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:53 UTC
TRY to NAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 NAD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Namibian Dollar
1 TRY0.70122 NAD
5 TRY3.50612 NAD
10 TRY7.01224 NAD
20 TRY14.02448 NAD
50 TRY35.06120 NAD
100 TRY70.12240 NAD
250 TRY175.30600 NAD
500 TRY350.61200 NAD
1000 TRY701.22400 NAD
2000 TRY1402.44800 NAD
5000 TRY3506.12000 NAD
10000 TRY7012.24000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 NAD1.42608 TRY
5 NAD7.13040 TRY
10 NAD14.26080 TRY
20 NAD28.52160 TRY
50 NAD71.30400 TRY
100 NAD142.60800 TRY
250 NAD356.52000 TRY
500 NAD713.04000 TRY
1000 NAD1426.08000 TRY
2000 NAD2852.16000 TRY
5000 NAD7130.40000 TRY
10000 NAD14260.80000 TRY