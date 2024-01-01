Hong Kong dollars to Namibian dollars today

Convert HKD to NAD at the real exchange rate

$1.000 HKD = $2.326 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:06
HKD to NAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NAD
1 HKD to NADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.34972.3497
Low2.22692.2001
Average2.28502.2690
Change2.65%0.67%
1 HKD to NAD stats

The performance of HKD to NAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3497 and a 30 day low of 2.2269. This means the 30 day average was 2.2850. The change for HKD to NAD was 2.65.

The performance of HKD to NAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3497 and a 90 day low of 2.2001. This means the 90 day average was 2.2690. The change for HKD to NAD was 0.67.

Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Namibian Dollar
100 HKD232.60600 NAD
200 HKD465.21200 NAD
300 HKD697.81800 NAD
500 HKD1,163.03000 NAD
1000 HKD2,326.06000 NAD
2000 HKD4,652.12000 NAD
2500 HKD5,815.15000 NAD
3000 HKD6,978.18000 NAD
4000 HKD9,304.24000 NAD
5000 HKD11,630.30000 NAD
10000 HKD23,260.60000 NAD
20000 HKD46,521.20000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 NAD0.42991 HKD
5 NAD2.14956 HKD
10 NAD4.29912 HKD
20 NAD8.59824 HKD
50 NAD21.49560 HKD
100 NAD42.99120 HKD
250 NAD107.47800 HKD
500 NAD214.95600 HKD
1000 NAD429.91200 HKD
2000 NAD859.82400 HKD
5000 NAD2,149.56000 HKD
10000 NAD4,299.12000 HKD