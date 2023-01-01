5 Namibian dollars to Russian rubles

Convert NAD to RUB at the real exchange rate

5 nad
25.86 rub

1.00000 NAD = 5.17112 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:29 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

NAD to RUB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 RUB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86521.051487.53861.44211.661240.963718.8479
1GBP1.155811.2151101.1681.666631.919891.1138521.7825
1USD0.95110.822978183.25911.37161.580030.916717.9265
1INR0.01142350.009884540.012010710.01647390.01897720.01101020.21531

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 NAD5.17112 RUB
5 NAD25.85560 RUB
10 NAD51.71120 RUB
20 NAD103.42240 RUB
50 NAD258.55600 RUB
100 NAD517.11200 RUB
250 NAD1292.78000 RUB
500 NAD2585.56000 RUB
1000 NAD5171.12000 RUB
2000 NAD10342.24000 RUB
5000 NAD25855.60000 RUB
10000 NAD51711.20000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Namibian Dollar
1 RUB0.19338 NAD
5 RUB0.96691 NAD
10 RUB1.93382 NAD
20 RUB3.86764 NAD
50 RUB9.66910 NAD
100 RUB19.33820 NAD
250 RUB48.34550 NAD
500 RUB96.69100 NAD
1000 RUB193.38200 NAD
2000 RUB386.76400 NAD
5000 RUB966.91000 NAD
10000 RUB1933.82000 NAD