1.00000 NAD = 7.73178 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:2 UTC
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 NAD7.73178 JPY
5 NAD38.65890 JPY
10 NAD77.31780 JPY
20 NAD154.63560 JPY
50 NAD386.58900 JPY
100 NAD773.17800 JPY
250 NAD1932.94500 JPY
500 NAD3865.89000 JPY
1000 NAD7731.78000 JPY
2000 NAD15463.56000 JPY
5000 NAD38658.90000 JPY
10000 NAD77317.80000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Namibian Dollar
100 JPY12.93360 NAD
1000 JPY129.33600 NAD
1500 JPY194.00400 NAD
2000 JPY258.67200 NAD
3000 JPY388.00800 NAD
5000 JPY646.68000 NAD
5400 JPY698.41440 NAD
10000 JPY1293.36000 NAD
15000 JPY1940.04000 NAD
20000 JPY2586.72000 NAD
25000 JPY3233.40000 NAD
30000 JPY3880.08000 NAD