1 Namibian dollar to Japanese yen

Convert NAD to JPY at the real exchange rate

1 nad
8 jpy

1.00000 NAD = 7.72951 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:1 UTC
NAD to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 JPY
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 NAD7.72951 JPY
5 NAD38.64755 JPY
10 NAD77.29510 JPY
20 NAD154.59020 JPY
50 NAD386.47550 JPY
100 NAD772.95100 JPY
250 NAD1932.37750 JPY
500 NAD3864.75500 JPY
1000 NAD7729.51000 JPY
2000 NAD15459.02000 JPY
5000 NAD38647.55000 JPY
10000 NAD77295.10000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Namibian Dollar
100 JPY12.93740 NAD
1000 JPY129.37400 NAD
1500 JPY194.06100 NAD
2000 JPY258.74800 NAD
3000 JPY388.12200 NAD
5000 JPY646.87000 NAD
5400 JPY698.61960 NAD
10000 JPY1293.74000 NAD
15000 JPY1940.61000 NAD
20000 JPY2587.48000 NAD
25000 JPY3234.35000 NAD
30000 JPY3881.22000 NAD