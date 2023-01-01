5 Namibian dollars to Australian dollars

Convert NAD to AUD at the real exchange rate

5 nad
0.41 aud

1.00000 NAD = 0.08205 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:21 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

NAD to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866351.050987.47591.440681.660850.9643518.9794
1GBP1.1542711.213100.9691.66291.917031.1131221.9069
1USD0.951550.824402183.2391.37091.58040.9176518.0601
1INR0.01143170.009904040.012013610.01646940.01898630.01102430.216967

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollars

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 NAD0.08205 AUD
5 NAD0.41025 AUD
10 NAD0.82051 AUD
20 NAD1.64101 AUD
50 NAD4.10254 AUD
100 NAD8.20507 AUD
250 NAD20.51268 AUD
500 NAD41.02535 AUD
1000 NAD82.05070 AUD
2000 NAD164.10140 AUD
5000 NAD410.25350 AUD
10000 NAD820.50700 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 AUD12.18760 NAD
5 AUD60.93800 NAD
10 AUD121.87600 NAD
20 AUD243.75200 NAD
50 AUD609.38000 NAD
100 AUD1218.76000 NAD
250 AUD3046.90000 NAD
500 AUD6093.80000 NAD
1000 AUD12187.60000 NAD
2000 AUD24375.20000 NAD
5000 AUD60938.00000 NAD
10000 AUD121876.00000 NAD