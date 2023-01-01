1 Namibian dollar to Australian dollars

Convert NAD to AUD at the real exchange rate

1 nad
0.08 aud

1.00000 NAD = 0.08203 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

NAD to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86641.0513587.51151.440611.66090.9644518.9866
1GBP1.154211.21341011.662661.91691.1131721.9132
1USD0.95120.824131183.23731.370251.579780.917418.0593
1INR0.01142710.009900980.012013810.0164620.01897920.01102150.216962

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Namibian dollars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NAD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Namibian dollar

NAD to USD

NAD to EUR

NAD to GBP

NAD to INR

NAD to JPY

NAD to RUB

NAD to AUD

NAD to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Australian Dollar
1 NAD0.08203 AUD
5 NAD0.41014 AUD
10 NAD0.82029 AUD
20 NAD1.64058 AUD
50 NAD4.10145 AUD
100 NAD8.20289 AUD
250 NAD20.50723 AUD
500 NAD41.01445 AUD
1000 NAD82.02890 AUD
2000 NAD164.05780 AUD
5000 NAD410.14450 AUD
10000 NAD820.28900 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Namibian Dollar
1 AUD12.19080 NAD
5 AUD60.95400 NAD
10 AUD121.90800 NAD
20 AUD243.81600 NAD
50 AUD609.54000 NAD
100 AUD1219.08000 NAD
250 AUD3047.70000 NAD
500 AUD6095.40000 NAD
1000 AUD12190.80000 NAD
2000 AUD24381.60000 NAD
5000 AUD60954.00000 NAD
10000 AUD121908.00000 NAD