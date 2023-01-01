5 Namibian dollars to Euros

5 nad
0.25 eur

1.00000 NAD = 0.04937 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:42 UTC
NAD to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 EUR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Euro
1 NAD0.04937 EUR
5 NAD0.24685 EUR
10 NAD0.49369 EUR
20 NAD0.98738 EUR
50 NAD2.46846 EUR
100 NAD4.93691 EUR
250 NAD12.34227 EUR
500 NAD24.68455 EUR
1000 NAD49.36910 EUR
2000 NAD98.73820 EUR
5000 NAD246.84550 EUR
10000 NAD493.69100 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Namibian Dollar
1 EUR20.25560 NAD
5 EUR101.27800 NAD
10 EUR202.55600 NAD
20 EUR405.11200 NAD
50 EUR1012.78000 NAD
100 EUR2025.56000 NAD
250 EUR5063.90000 NAD
500 EUR10127.80000 NAD
1000 EUR20255.60000 NAD
2000 EUR40511.20000 NAD
5000 EUR101278.00000 NAD
10000 EUR202556.00000 NAD