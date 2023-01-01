1 Namibian dollar to Romanian leus

1.00000 NAD = 0.24583 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:27 UTC
NAD to RON conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 NAD → 0 RON
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 NAD0.24583 RON
5 NAD1.22915 RON
10 NAD2.45830 RON
20 NAD4.91660 RON
50 NAD12.29150 RON
100 NAD24.58300 RON
250 NAD61.45750 RON
500 NAD122.91500 RON
1000 NAD245.83000 RON
2000 NAD491.66000 RON
5000 NAD1229.15000 RON
10000 NAD2458.30000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Namibian Dollar
1 RON4.06786 NAD
5 RON20.33930 NAD
10 RON40.67860 NAD
20 RON81.35720 NAD
50 RON203.39300 NAD
100 RON406.78600 NAD
250 RON1016.96500 NAD
500 RON2033.93000 NAD
1000 RON4067.86000 NAD
2000 RON8135.72000 NAD
5000 RON20339.30000 NAD
10000 RON40678.60000 NAD